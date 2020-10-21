Latest Numbers, October 21

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

After rising yesterday, Broome County’s COVID-19 cases have fallen again.

Today’s numbers are at 599, down 15 from yesterday with recoveries factored in.

14 residents are in the hospital and 2,270 have recovered.

88 people have died.

