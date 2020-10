BROOME COUNTY: The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases has once again spiked.

Today’s active case total is 614, up 51 from yesterday once recoveries are factored in.

18 people are in the hospital and 2,198 residents have recovered.

The county is reporting 2 more deaths, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 50s, bringing the total to 88.