BROOME COUNTY – The good news though is that for the first time in over a week, active COVID-19 cases have fallen below 600 in Broome.

The current case number is down to 563, which is a fall of 41 once recoveries are factored in.

Hospitalizations are at 20 and 2,176 people have recovered.

The county had its 86th death on Saturday, a woman in her 70’s.