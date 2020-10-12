Latest Numbers October 12

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a long period of increase, the COVID-19 numbers for Broome County started falling over the weekend.

Today is the 3rd day in a row the active case numbers have been down.

There are currently 616 cases, a decrease of 8 from yesterday.

This is also a fall of 43 from Friday, when the last spike occurred.

9 residents are in the hospital and 1,687 have recovered.

The death toll remains at 83.

County Executive Jason Garnar shared last week’s rapid testing results on social media Sunday, saying the county has so far tested 645 people with 69 positives in the first week.