Latest numbers, November 6

BROOME COUNTY – Governor Cuomo announced today that he is seeing good progress in bringing down the infection rate in Broome County’s micro-cluster, however it will remain in the yellow zone designation for the time being.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 345 cases of the viruses, down 10 from yesterday.

26 residents are in the hospital and 3,330 have recovered.

Another death was reported day, a female in her 50s.

This brings the total number of deaths to 105.