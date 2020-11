BROOME COUNTY – COVID-19 numbers are down again today in Broome County, but not by much.

There are 333 active cases of the virus today, down only 1 from yesterday.

32 residents are in the hospital while 3,259 residents have recovered.

There were two more deaths reported today, a man in his 50s and a female in her 90s.

The total number of deaths is now 104.