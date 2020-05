NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

County Executive Garnar reports 105 active cases of the virus today, up from yesterday’s 95.

7 people are in the hospital, while 231 have recovered.

The county remains at 23 deaths.

Governor Cuomo announced 3,491 additional cases in the state today.

Chenango County reports 102 cases while Delaware County says it has 74.