NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for Broome County and the surrounding areas.

County Executive Garnar reports the active case total today is 95, up one from yesterday.

6 residents are in the hospital and 225 people have recovered.

The county also reported its 23rd COVID-19 related death today.

Chenango County remains at 100 cases and Delaware County also hasn’t changed at 73.

Tioga County reports 109.

Additionally, the Governor announced 2,786 more cases in the state today.