NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 105 active cases of the virus today, down from 122 active cases yesterday.

6 residents are in the hospital, with 206 recovered.

The county has had 22 deaths.

Governor Cuomo reports 2,538 additional cases in the state.

Chenango County reports 99 cases while Delaware County reports 73.

Tioga County says they have 107 cases.