Latest Numbers, May 29

NEW YORK STATE – Here are the latest numbers for Broome County and New York State.

County Executive Jason Garnar reports 141 active cases of the virus in the county, the same as yesterday.

13 residents are in the hospital and 362 have recovered.

There has been an additional death in a county, a woman in her 80s who was a Willow Point resident, bringing the total death number to 43.

Governor Cuomo’s office reports 1,551 additonal cases in the state.

Chenango County says they have 126 cases while Delaware County says they have 73 cases.

Tioga County has 138.