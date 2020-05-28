Latest Numbers, May 28

NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

County Executive Garnar reports 141 active cases in Broome, down four from yesterday.

12 residents are hospitalized while 355 are recovered.

The county has suffered another COVID-19 related death, a woman in her 90’s who was a resident at Willow Point.

This brings the county to 42 deaths.

Governor Cuomo reports 1,768 additional cases of the virus in the state.

Chenango County is reporting 125 cases while Delaware County is reporting 73.