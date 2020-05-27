Latest numbers, May 27

NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced 145 active cases in the county, up 8 from yesterday.

12 cases are hospitalized and 341 residents have recovered.

There was an additional death in the county today, a woman in her 80s.

There are now 41 deaths in the county, due to a discrepancies in reporting.

Governor Cuomo is reporting 1,129 additional cases of the virus in the state.

Chenango County reports 125 cases and Delaware County reports 73 cases.

Tioga County reports 136 cases.