Latest Numbers, May 26

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

County Executive Garnar reports 137 active cases in the county, down one from yesterday.

13 residents are hospitalized and 341 have recovered.

3 additional deaths were announced yesterday, two men in their 80s and one woman over 100, all three were Willow Point residents.

35 people in the county have died.

Governor Cuomo’s office reports 1,072 additional cases of the virus in the state.

Chenango County reports 119 cases while Delaware County reports 72 cases.