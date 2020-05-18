Latest Numbers, May 18

NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

County Executive Jason Garnar reports 97 active cases of the virus in the county today, up 7 from yesterday.

8 residents have been hospitalized, while 292 have recovered.

There were two additional deaths in the county today, one woman in her 70s and one in her 90s, both residents of Willow Point.

The county is at 30 deaths.

Governor Cuomo announced 1,250 additional cases of the virus today.

Chenago County is reporting 117 cases, while Delaware County is reporting 65 cases.

Tioga County is reporting 122.