NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

Broome County Executive Garnar reports 90 active cases today, down 3 cases from yesterday.

8 residents are in the hospital while 259 have recovered.

Garnar also announced three more deaths today, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 90s, bringing the total to 28.

Governor Cuomo confirmed 2,176 additional cases of the virus in the state.

Chenango County is reporting 112 cases while Delaware County is reporting 62.