NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for Broome County and New York State.

County Executive Garnar announced 104 active cases of the virus today.

Of those cases, 8 are in the hospital while 244 have recovered.

The county has had 25 deaths, with 2 new ones announced today, a man in his 80’s and a woman in her 90’s.

Governor Cuomo announced 1,660 additional cases of the virus in the state today.

Chenango County is reporting 109 cases while Delaware County is reporting 75.