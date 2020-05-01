Latest numbers, May 1

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

County Executive Jason Garnar reports 94 active cases in the county today, as opposed to the 91 active cases yesterday.

Of that number, 7 are in the hospital and 182 have recovered.

110 tests are pending.

The county remains at 22 deaths.

Governor Cuomo’s office announced 3,942 additional cases of the virus statewide.

Chenango County is reporting 98 cases and Delaware County is reporting 72.

Tioga County says they have 103.