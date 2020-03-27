Latest Numbers, March 27

BINGHAMTON, NY – COVID-19 cases are still rising, in the state and in Broome County.

County Executive Jason Garnar reports the county is currently reporting 17 cases, one more than yesterday.

Also, one additional death.

8 residents are hospitalized, 123 residents are in mandatory quarantine.

There are currently 70 pending tests.

Governor Cuomo is reporting 44,635 cases throughout the state, a 7,377 case increase.

Chenango County gained a case, bringing it to 4, as did Delaware County, putting it at 8.

Tioga County remains at 2.