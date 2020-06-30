Latest Numbers, June 30

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

According to the county’s website, there are currently 57 active cases, down 13 from yesterday.

4 residents are in the hospital and 572 have recovered.

51 people have died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News