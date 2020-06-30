Latest Numbers, June 30

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
According to the county’s website, there are currently 57 active cases, down 13 from yesterday.
4 residents are in the hospital and 572 have recovered.
51 people have died.
