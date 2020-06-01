Latest Numbers June 1

NEW YORK – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County and New York State.

County Executive Garnar announced 123 active cases in the county, down 14 cases from yesterday.

8 residents are hospitalized while 392 have recovered.

There has been an additional death in the county, a male in his 70s who was a resident at Willow Point.

This brings the total number of deaths to 44.

Governor Cuomo’s office is reporting an additional 941 of the virus in the state.



Chenango County is reporting 133 cases, while Delaware County is reporting 73 cases.

Tioga County says they have 141.