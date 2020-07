BINGHAMTON, NY - A few tears and a lot of cheers greeted the demolition of a notorious Binghamton house that has caused a local family and the entire neighborhood a lot of sorrow.

Over 100 people watched as Gorick Construction tore down 6 1/2 Sturges Street on the city's Northside where 12 year-old Cheri Lindsey was raped and murdered in 1984.