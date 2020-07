BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 Numbers for Broome County.

According to the county’s website, there are 59 active cases, up 5 from yesterday.

5 residents are in the hospital and 578 have recovered.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the county has suffered another death, a man in his 80’s who died at Willow Point Nursing Center, bringing the number of deaths up to 52.