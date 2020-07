BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County, according to the county’s website.

There are currently 128 active cases in the county, down 20 from yesterday.

20 residents are in the hospital and 749 have made recoveries.

County Executive Jason Garnar is reporting two additional deaths, women in their 80s, both Willow

Point residents, marking the 24th and 25th virus related deaths in the nursing home.

The county has had a total of 66 deaths.