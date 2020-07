BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the active case numbers for Broome County, as reported by the county’s website.

There are currently 146 active cases, down 4 from yesterday.

20 residents are currently hospitalized, the largest number in awhile.

722 people have recovered.

County Executive Jason Garnar reported the 64th COVID-19 related death on Saturday, a woman in her 80’s who was a Willow Point resident.