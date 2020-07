BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest numbers for Broome County, according to the county’s website.

There are currently 125 active cases, unchanged from yesterday.

9 people remain hospitalized and 636 people have recovered.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced two additional deaths today, men in their 70’s and 80’s, both residents are Willow Point.

This brings the total number of deaths to 60.

Garnar says that 53% of the active cases are tied to congregate care settings.