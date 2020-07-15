Latest Numbers, July 15

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest active case numbers for Broome County.
There are 125 active cases in the county today, down 3 from yesterday.
9 residents are in the hospital and 632 have recovered.
58 people in the county have died.
