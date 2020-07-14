Latest Numbers, July 14

BROOME COUNTY – The active number of COVID-19 cases for Broome County are once again going up, according to the county’s website.

There are 129 active cases in the county, an increase of 16 from yesterday.

8 residents are in the hospital while 624 have recovered.

There are an additional 4 deaths today, men in their 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, and a woman in her 70’s.

All were residents at Willow Point, according to County Executive Jason Garnar’s Facebook page.

The current death total is now 58.

Garnar also says he will resume his briefings every Wednesday at 3 PM to address the increase in cases.