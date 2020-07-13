Latest Numbers, July 13

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers for Broome County, according to the county’s website.

There are currently 113 active cases of the virus, down 2 from yesterday.

8 residents are in the hospital while 623 have recovered.

Another person has died Monday, a man in his 60’s who was a resident at Willow Point.

This brings the death total to 54.

County Exec Jason Garnar said in a social media post that 55 percent of current cases are tied to congregate care settings, and that 94 residents at Willow Point have tested positive.

14 of them have passed away.