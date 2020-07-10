Latest numbers, July 10

BINGHAMTON, NY -Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
According to the county’s website, there are 106 active cases in the county, up 32 from yesterday.
8 residents are hospitalized and 607 have recovered.
There are 53 deaths.
by: NC 34 StaffPosted: / Updated:
BINGHAMTON, NY -Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
According to the county’s website, there are 106 active cases in the county, up 32 from yesterday.
8 residents are hospitalized and 607 have recovered.
There are 53 deaths.