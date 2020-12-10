Latest Numbers, December 9

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County COVID-19 cases are now in the 700s.
The current number of active cases is 729, 79 of them new.
54 people are in the hospital, the highest number yet, and 5,106 have recovered.
The number of deaths is 145.
