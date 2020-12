Here are the latest numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 693 active cases of the virus in the county, 96 of them new.

41 people are in the hospital and 5,063 people have recovered.

4 more deaths were announced today, 3 women in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and a man in his 90s.

This brings the total number of deaths to 145.