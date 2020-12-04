Latest Numbers, December 4

BROOME COUNTY – Just 2 days after Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder reported that a pair of inmates and a couple of corrections officers had tested positive inside the Broome County Jail, the situation appears to have worsened.

County Executive Jason Garnar has once again labeled the correctional facility a hotspot, as he did back in April.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 622 active cases, 107 of them new.

30 residents are in the hospital and 4,834 have recovered.

4 more deaths were announced today, all women in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

This brings the total number of deaths to 140.

