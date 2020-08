This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Here are the latest numbers for Broome County.

There are 64 active cases of the virus today, down 6 from yesterday

5 people are in the hospital while 1,036 have recovered.

The county remains at 78 deaths.