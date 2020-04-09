Latest numbers, April 9

BROOME COUNTY – COVID-19 cases in Broome County are now in the triple digits.

County Executive Garnar says the 100 cases are 7 up from yesterday’s 93.

Out of those cases, 8 people are hospitalized and 23 have recovered.

69 tests are currently pending.

The county is at 6 deaths.

Governor Cuomo’s office reports the state is now at 159,937 confirmed cases, up 10,621 cases from yesterday.

Chenango County counts itself at 53 cases, with Delaware County at 37 according to the Governor.

Tioga County has increased to 17.