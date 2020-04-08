Latest numbers, April 8

BINGHAMTON, NY – Numbers are still rising in New York State and in Broome County.

County Executive Garnar announced that Broome County is now at 93 positive test results, up from yesterday’s 83.

7 residents are hospitalized and 14 people are recovered.

64 tests are currently pending.

The county is at 6 deaths.

Governor Cuomo’s office reports the state is now up to 149,316 cases, up 10,453 cases from yesterday.

Chenango County counts themselves at 51 cases, with Delaware County at 37 according to the Governor.

Tioga County has increased to 12.