Latest numbers, April 7

BINGHAMTON, NY – COVID- 19 case numbers continue to increase.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced this afternoon that Broome County is now at 83 positive test results, up from yesterday’s 72.

6 residents are hospitalized and 161 people are in mandatory quarantine.

64 tests are currently pending, a result of the county getting additional tests.

The 6th COVID-19 death in the county was also confirmed today.

Governor Cuomo’s office reports the state is now up to 138,863 cases, up 8,174 cases from yesterday.



Chenango County is now at 51 cases, with Delaware County at 36 according to the Governor.

Tioga County is still at 8.