BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest numbers for Broome County and surrounding areas.

County Executive Garnar announced 3 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county today, bringing the active case total to 91.

Six people in the county are hospitalized while 172 have recovered.

Garnar also announced the 22nd death today, a man in his 80’s.

Additionally Chenango County says it has 96 cases and Delaware County reports 70.

Tioga County is unchanged at 98.