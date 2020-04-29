Latest Numbers, April 29

NEW YORK – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York State and Broome County.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 17 additional cases of the virus in Broome County today, bringing the number of active cases up to 97.

6 residents are in the hospital and 164 have made recoveries.

29 tests are pending and the county remains at 21 deaths.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is announcing 4,585 additional cases of the virus today.

Chenango County is reporting 95 cases and Delaware County remains at 69 cases.

Tioga County is reporting 98 cases.