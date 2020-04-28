Latest Numbers, April 28

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County and New York State.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is reporting the county has 3 additional cases of the virus, however the active case number has dropped to 84.

6 people are in the hospital, while 160 people have made recoveries.

39 tests are pending.

Garnar announced two additional deaths of the virus today, bringing that total to 21.

Governor Cuomo’s office announced 3,110 additional cases in the state today.

Chenango County is reporting 95 cases and Delaware County says they have 69.