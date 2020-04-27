Latest numbers, April 27

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest numbers for Broome County and New York State.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 3 additional cases of the virus in Broome County, bringing the total of active cases to 109.

Eight people are hospitalized and 31 tests are pending.

In total, the county has seen 134 recoveries from the virus.

Two more deaths were announced today, bringing the count to 19.

Governor Cuomo announced 3,951 additional cases of the virus today.

Chenango County is reporting 93 cases and Delaware County is reporting 68 cases.

Tioga County is reporting 94.