Here’s an update on coronavirus numbers for Broome County and the surrounding areas.

According to the Broome County website, there are five new cases in the county, bringing the total to 259.

Of that number, 8 people are in the hospital and 117 people have recovered.

29 tests are pending, and the county currently has had 17 deaths.

In addition, Tioga county is reporting 91 cases and Delaware County is reporting 68.