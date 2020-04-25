Latest Numbers, April 25

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York State and Broome County.

The county website is reporting 5 additional cases of the virus in Broome County, bringing the total to 254 cumulative cases.

Of those cases, ten are in the hospital and 101 have recovered.

29 tests are pending, and the county remains at 17 deaths.

Governor Cuomo’s office announced 10,553 additional cases of the virus in the state.

Chenango County is reporting 84 cases and Delaware County is reporting 67 cases.

Tioga County is reporting 90 cases.