Latest numbers, April 24

NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 5 additional cases of the virus today, bringing the county’s total to 249.

Out of those cases, 10 people are in the hospital and 89 have recovered.

32 tests are pending.

The death toll in Broome County now stands at 17.

Governor Cuomo announced 8,130 additional cases in the state.

Chenango County is reporting 82 cases and Delaware County counts itself as having 67.

Tioga County has 89.