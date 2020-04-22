Latest numbers, April 22

NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for Broome County and New York State.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced 16 additional cases of the COVID-19 virus this afternoon, bringing the total to 241.

Of that number, 15 are in the hospital and 86 have recovered.

37 tests are pending and the county remains at 12 deaths.

Governor Cuomo’s office is reporting 5,526 additional cases of the virus.

Chenango County is reporting its first two COVID-19 deaths today.

The total number of confirmed cases is currently at 79.

Delaware County is reporting 62 cases and Tioga County is reporting 67 cases.