Latest numbers, April 21

NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced 10 additional cases of the virus today, bringing the county total to 225.

Of those cases, 14 are hospitalized and 59 have recovered.

There are currently 48 tests pending.

Garnar also announced the 12th COVID-19 related death, a woman in her 90’s who died at UHS.

Additionally around the area, Chenango County is reporting 78 cases and Delaware County is reporting 62.

Tioga County is reporting 65 cases*.

*-Today’s Tioga County number was taken directly from the county itself, instead of our usual report of the governor’s numbers. The county has themselves at 25 more cases than the governor’s office.