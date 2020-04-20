Latest numbers, April 20

NEW YORK STATE – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

County Executive Garnar announced 8 additional cases of the virus in the county, bringing the total to 215.

Of those cases, 11 are hospitalized and 49 people have recovered.

15 tests are pending.

The county also announced its 11th COVID-19 related death today, a woman in her 80’s.

Governor Cuomo’s office announced 4,726 additional cases in the state, bringing the total to 247,512.

Chenago County is reporting 78 confirmed cases, and Delaware County is reporting 62.

Tioga County has 37 according to the governor.