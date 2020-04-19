Latest numbers, April 19

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York State and Broome County.

According to the county website, there are 12 additional cases in the county on Sunday, bringing the total to 207.

Out of that number, 7 cases are hospitalized and 44 have recovered.

There are currently 20 tests pending, with 10 deaths.

According to Governor Cuomo’s office, there are 6,054 additional cases in the state, bringing the total to 242,786.

Chenango County is reporting 77 cases, and Delaware County is reporting 62.

Tioga County is at 35 according to the governor.