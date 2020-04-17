Latest numbers, April 17

NEW YORK – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 13 additional cases of COVID-19 in Broome County.

The county’s total cumulative cases is now at 184.

Out of those cases, 13 are hospitalized and 39 have recovered.

71 tests are pending.

The county reported its 9th death this afternoon.

Governor Cuomo announced 7,358 additional cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 229,642 cases.

Chenango County is reporting 73 cases, and Delaware County is reporting 59.

Tioga County is at 30 according to the governor