Latest numbers, April 16

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest numbers for New York State and Broome County.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 12 additional cases of COVID-19 in Broome County.

The county has had 171 total cases so far.

Out of those cases, 11 are hospitalized and 39 have recovered.

81 tests are pending and the county remains at 8 deaths.

Governor Cuomo announced 8,505 additional cases of the virus statewide, bringing the total to 222,284.

Chenango County counts itself as having 71 cases, and Delaware County has 58.

Tioga County has 27 cases according to the governor.

