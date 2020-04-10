Latest Numbers, April 10

BINGHAMTON, NY – COVID-19 cases continue to rise in both New York State and Broome County.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced 10 additional cases of the virus, bringing the county’s total to 110.

Of those cases, 10 are hospitalized and 24 have recovered.

There have been 6 deaths in the county.

Governor Cuomo’s office reports the state is now at 170,512 confirmed cases, up 10,575 cases from yesterday.

Chenango County counts itself at 55 cases, with Delaware County at 39 according to the Governor.

Tioga County has increased to 18.